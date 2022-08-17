Fane Valley support local grassroots sport

Fane Valley, one of Northern Ireland’s leading agricultural co-operatives, based in Glenavy is delighted to sponsor the local U9 playing kit from St Michael’s Magheralin GAC.

“We are committed to supporting the local areas in which we operate, and we are delighted to be able to give back, especially to the U9 boys team from Magheralin GAC. We would like to wish the team and coaches all the best for the forthcoming season," commented Sean McGreevy, Fane Valley Group Finance Officer.

“We are extremely grateful to Fane Valley for their generous support and sponsorship of the U9 playing kit. This will make a significant difference to the club and the players. The squad will be so excited to receive their new Fane Valley shirts for the season ahead,” remarked Martin Hamill, U9 team manager.