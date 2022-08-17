McAlinden family enjoy Clann Eireann success

The McAlinden, Lawless and Carville families are pictured following Clann Eireann ladies league presentations this week where Armagh chairperson Sinead Reel handed over the Division 1 trophy to James Daly's side.

Clann Eireann's run away league success saw the Lurgan side go unbeaten this season.

They will face the winners of Grange and Shane O'Neill's in the championship opener.

Pictured with their mum Joan, the McAlinden girls have been an instrumental part of the Lake Street side'd success for many years.