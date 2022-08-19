Clann's and Ogs through in Armagh Under 15s series

Clann Eireann (pictured) and Eire Og have progressed to the next round of the Armagh under 15 series, but St Peter's bowed out at the quarter final stage.

Last night at the Lake Street ground, the home side ran out 1-19 to 2-03 winners over Crossmaglen, with the visitors second goal coming from the penalty spot.

An amazing statistic from the game surrounded the fact that Clann Eireann won 90% of both their own kick outs and the oppositions.

Dromintee proved too strong for St Peter's with the Whites going down on a score line of 4-16 to 2-04.

In the second tier of the under 15 series Eire Og had a comfortable 3-15 to 3-07 victory over Mullaghbawn at Pinebank.