Armagh U15 semi-finals confirmed

Clann Eireann (pictured) have been handed the toughest possible draw in the semi-final of the Armagh under 15 championship.

The Lurgan side, who comfortably defeated Crossmaglen, will travel to a neutral venue for the tie against a very good Dromintee outfit.

Meanwhile Eire Og, who beat Mullaghbawn this week, will face Kileavey in the Division 2 semi final. A combined Maghery and Grange side will play Pearse Ogs.

Here is the full set of fixtures:

Thursday, August 25 at 7pm, 10 minutes of extra time each way and penalties if needed



Div 1: Clann Eireann v Dromintee, Armagh Harps v Carrickcruppen/Keady

Div 2: Eire Óg v Killeavey, Naomh Colum (Maghery & Grange) v Pearse Óg

Div 3: Ballyhegan v Madden, Ballymacnab v Naomh Eoin / Tullysaran