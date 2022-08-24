Girls' teams ready for Championship

Before Clann Eireann player Sinead Kernan (pictured with her family) sets her sights on claiming back the Marie Hoye Cup from Armagh Harps, several of the local ladies' teams will bounce into cup action over the coming week.

Junior and intermediate championship games get underway this Thursday and, from a local perspective, Wolfe Tones face Tomas Davis in the junior first round on Saturday, with St Paul's playing Derrynoose on Sunday - the game has a 1.30pm start.

The Taghnavan girls are currently on a high, having gone through the league campaign running up a ten out of ten-winning series.