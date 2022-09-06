Blues 17s through to final but Clann Eireann out

Clan Na Gael have progressed to the final of the Armagh Under 17 championship with a comprehensive 4-23 to 1-20 win over Killeavy.

The Lurgan side will play Crossmaglen, who ran out winners over Clann Eireann on a score line of 2-13 to 0-15.

With the final due in a fortnight time, the Blues will have time to welcome back their influential midfielder Shay McCann who missed last night's semi.

The Clans' final appearance underlines the Lurgan side's huge progress at youth level over the past number of years.

Defeating Killeavy by 13 points, the young Francis Street side, were helped on their way by goals from Tom Lavery, James Austin (pictured) and a brace from Callum O'Neill.

Playing a very slick brand of attacking the Clans had star performers in Shay Murphy at midfield, Niall McParland who was top notch, and Tom Lavery once again showed his quality.

Although Rangers will provide stern opposition the Lurgan side are certainly in with a chance of silverware.