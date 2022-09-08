Sarsfield's at full strength for Dromintee clash

With a lot of big games capturing the headlines as the Armagh senior championship begins in earnest this weekend, a fixture which could be one of the most keenly contested is the clash of Dromintee and Sarsfield's on Sunday.

Brendan Hughes' High Moss outfit narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight, but they looked well of the pace when being trounced at Davitt Park in what was a landmark defeat against Clan Na Gael, who themselves missed out on moving to Division 1 A after a loss in Silverbridge.

It would appear that the Trasna side were heavy legged against the Clans, which may explain the flop, but they are expected to be a lot sharper at the weekend.

They should have an almost full hand for the clash with the south Armagh side. Former St Ronan's school captain Sean McAlinden has returned to the side and with his cousins James and Kevin they could all start.

Michael Stevenson, who had picked up an injury earlier in the season, is back training and the versatile Caolan Skelton could line out at midfield or half forward.

The ultra-consistent Paul McGaughey will possibly join Paul McGeown in the forwards, to allow Eamon McGeown to play in the centre. Thomas McAlinden is back to his best.

The classy Calum McGibbon is another player who could be handed a jersey.

With Dromintee being relegated and Sarsfield's just missing out on promotion, this tie could be one of the best of the round.

