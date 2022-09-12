Clans and Maghery in tough draws

Last night's draws for the quarter-finals of the Armagh Senior Championships have handed big tasks to both Clan Na Gael and Maghery.

Mullaghbawn, who knocked champions Clann Eireann out, will play Granemore, with Crossmaglen - who got over the line against Silverbridge - expected to beat Dromintee.

The other two quarter finals have thrown up titanic clashes. Clan Na Gael, including Stefan Campbell (pictured) who defeated Carrickcruppen, will take on Kileavey with Maghery facing old rivals Ballymacnab.

The intermediate series will take centre stage next weekend before the senior competition moves back the following week.