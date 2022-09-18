St Ronan's find out who they'll play in this year's MacRory Cup

St Ronan’s have learned who they will face in the group stages of this year’s Danske Bank MacRory Cup.

The draw for the competition took place as Ulster Schools GAA, and sponsors Danske Bank, launched a new season of competitions for post-primary schools across the province.

For the 2022/23 season, 126 schools will take part in over 60 competitions, as the demand of Gaelic games continues to grow.

The launch took place at St Patrick’s Downpatrick, a school who collected their first ever Danske Bank Mageean Cup title in memorable fashion last December.

Speaking at the launch, Oonagh Murtagh, Head of South Business Centre at Danske Bank said: “At Danske Bank, we are passionate about helping our society thrive, and one way we do this is through our sponsorship of sports across the country. Supporting the Ulster Schools GAA competitions is a central part of that support for local communities.”

Ulster Schools GAA Chairperson Jimmy Smyth commented: “There will be thousands of students across Ulster eagerly awaiting the opportunity to pull on their school jersey, some for the first time.

“Our competitions continue to grow from strength to strength, and we are indebted to the work of our school teachers and principals, and our sponsors Danske Bank, all of whom who make this possible.”

St Ronan’s have been placed in Section B along with Patrician Carrickmacross, St Macartan’s Monaghan and Abbey Grammar, Newry.

The competition gets underway on the week beginning Monday, November 7.

The other sections have been drawn as follows:

Section A: St Patrick’s Cavan, St Eunan’s Letterkenny, Omagh CBS, St Michael’s Enniskillen.

Section C: St Mary’s Magherafelt. St Patrick’s Armagh, St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon, Holy Trinity Cookstown.

Section D: St Colman’s Newry, Our Lady’s SS Castleblayney, St Patrick’s Maghera.