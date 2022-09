This is the Clann Eireann ladies' side which played in the Gaelic For Mothers tournament at Eire Og on Saturday.

The Pinebank club used the event to also raise money for Downs And Proud, with teams from Breda in county Down, Burt from Donegal, St Michaels Magheralin and local clubs Clann Eireann, St Peters, Sarsfield's, and host club Eire Og.

The number of participants in Gaelic for Mothers is increasing, with around 200 teams throughout the association now on board.