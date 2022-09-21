The Murphy's in Clans joy

Clan Na Gael minor player Shay Murphy (pictured back left with his family) was at the cutting edge of his club's minor success on Monday night when the Lurgan Blues defeated Crossmaglen Rangers in the county final.

Blue has indeed been the colour for the Murphy family. Shay's dad Tuda was, of course, a top goalkeeper with Glenavon and now Shay himself is currently a part of the Linfield set up at Windsor Park.

But for the moment, with the Clans under 19 season moving centre stage, all eyes will be on Davitt Park's rising stars.