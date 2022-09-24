It's a family thing for Oisin Moore

Young Clans wing back Oisin Moore played through the pain barrier in his side's Armagh minor final win over Crossmaglen.

The lad was still limping when he arrived at the post match banquet in Davitt Park Social Club, but his tenacity and verve brought plaudits and, in many people's opinion, the man of the match accolade.

The Moores from Prospect Way on the Shankill estate were never far removed from the blue jersey.

William was on the Clans minor winning side which was successful over 50 years ago. Jim Moore, who with Willie spent his later years in Australia, was on the Clan's Ulster winning squad of the 70's, and who could ever forget the charisma of the also passed Tony Moore who followed his beloved club throughout Ireland, chanting up a frequent rendition of McAlpine's Fusiliers.

Taking more than his fair share of hard knocks, Oisin (pictured with his mum Clare dad Stephen and sister Alisha) was a revelation for the Clans in their recent championship win, particularly when Crossmaglen staged their traditional fightback in the third quarter.

Showing no fear, he would have known winning was not just for the club, but it was also a family thing.

As the Blues move to an Ulster campaign, the Moore family will be well represented by a new star whose mum - who hails from a Whites background - will be with the rest of their family in hoping that senior success in next on the agenda.