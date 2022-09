It is understood that Clan na Gael manager Diarmaid Marsden, along with his assistants Joe Lavery and Ronan Austin, has stepped down.

They are believed to have informed the club’s committee and players that they will be stepping down from their senior management posts, with the Lurgan club now in a good position following recent underage successes.

Marsden had been in charge of the club for the past four years, with Clan na Gael now looking for a new management team for the 2023 season.