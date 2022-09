These ladies from St Michael's Magherlin took part in the Gaelic For Mothers event hosted by the Eire Og club last Saturday.

The relatively new idea is growing steadily throughout the game, with girls who mostly hadn't played at a competitive level making new friends, and learning new skills.

Teams from Armagh, County Down and Donegal were all involved on the day. Also pictured are a group of young fans who also enjoyed the event.