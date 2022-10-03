Clans U19s bow out of Championship

Clan Na Gael under 19s 0-04 Madden under 19s 1-10

Clan Na Gael, who mostly lined out the spine of their successful under 17 side, were comfortably beaten by Madden in the championship on Sunday.

It would have been a disappointing afternoon for the players and management who had high hopes this season.

The Lurgan side struggled from the start and with the visitors falling back into a defensive formation the scores were level on two points each at the break.

Caolan Campbell, who looks a good prospect, was the only scorer in the opening period as the home side found the visitors' number 11, Darren McMullan, in top form.

Madden also had the luxury of seeing a penalty come back off the crossbar, with Conor Lennon in the Blues goals carded before the end period.

Although they were missing players including Brendan O'Hagan, the Clans found it almost impossible to break down a resolute Madden defensive formation with a man down.

Matthew Lennon added to the Clans total in the second period. The Madden goal came on the stoke of the three-quarter mark and killed the game as a contest.