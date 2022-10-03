Eire Og fundraiser helps to boost charities' coffers

Reporter:
Local charities Marie Curie, Aware, S.V.P and Downs and Proud have all been boosted by a fundraising effort by Eire Og.
Donagh McKeown spoke with representatives from the Craigavon club, as well as Eire Og Chairman Ian O'Hagan.
