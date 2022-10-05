WATCH: GAA Championship preview - part one

Your Lurgan's Eugene Creaney takes a look ahead at the big games coming up in Armagh with his special guests, Armagh LGFA Chairperson Sinead Reel, Caroline Henry from Eire Og, Wolf Tones boss Peter Nugent and Kilcoo goalkeeping coach Patrick Morrison.

This part looks ahead to the ladies final on Sunday, October 9 between Clann Eireann and Carrickmore, which gets underway at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh at 5pm.

Part two previews the men's semi-finals between Maghery and Crossmaglen, and Granemore v Killeavy and will be available on Thursday, October 6.

Filmed at the Ashburn Hotel, it's introduced by Donagh McKeown, with videography by Eamonn Quinn.

