WATCH: GAA Championship preview - part two

Eugene Creaney takes a look ahead at the big games coming up in Armagh with his special guests, Armagh LGFA Chairperson Sinead Reel, Caroline Henry from Eire Og, Wolf Tones boss Peter Nugent and Kilcoo goalkeeping coach Patrick Morrison.

This part previews the men's semi-finals between Maghery and Crossmaglen, and Granemore v Killeavy.

Part one, which previews the Ladies final between Clann Eireann and Carrickcruppen

Filmed at the Ashburn Hotel, it's introduced by Donagh McKeown, with videography by Eamonn Quinn.