WATCH: GAA Championship preview - part two

Eugene Creaney and Donagh McKeown

Reporter:

Eugene Creaney and Donagh McKeown

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Thursday 6 October 2022 16:00

Eugene Creaney takes a look ahead at the big games coming up in Armagh with his special guests, Armagh LGFA Chairperson Sinead Reel, Caroline Henry from Eire Og, Wolf Tones boss Peter Nugent and Kilcoo goalkeeping coach Patrick Morrison.

This part previews the men's semi-finals between Maghery and Crossmaglen, and Granemore v Killeavy.

Part one, which previews the Ladies final between Clann Eireann and Carrickcruppen, can be found by clicking here.

Filmed at the Ashburn Hotel, it's introduced by Donagh McKeown, with videography by Eamonn Quinn.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com