Coach Donaghy to stay with McGeeney

It is understood that former Kerry All Star player Kieran Donaghy will again be on the sideline next season with Armagh team boss Kieran McGeeney.

Donaghy was a big hit with the fans last season, bringing carisma to the Orchard set up, particularly during the All Ireland quarter-final against Galway.

Despite reports in some of the southern media that the current Armagh coach was due to take up the Roscommon senior team post he looks set to be on the Orchard side-line in 2023.

Meanwhile, some huge games will take place this weekend. Tonight (Friday) Maghery - despite suffering a number of injuries - will attempt to lower the colours of Crossmaglen but with news on David Lavery and Ciaran Higgins not promising, the Loughshore side are hoping to move to the final to face either Granemore or Killeavy.

On Saturday Clann Eireann ladies, who impressed against Armagh Harps in the semi-final, will enter the Ladies decider as favourites against Carrickcruppen.