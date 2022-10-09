Clann Eireann girls set for replay after final drama

Armagh ladies final - Clann Eireann 0-11 Carrickcruppen 2-05

Clann Eireann boss James Daly will have a lot to ponder over this week in training following his side's epic draw with rivals Carrickruppen on Saturday in the Armagh championship decider.

Leading by three points following what looked like a game clinching score from Niamh Murray deep into injury time, the Lurgan girls were rocked when Cruppen were awarded a penalty which Caroline O'Hanlon duly dispatched past Catherine Lawless in the Clann's goals.

With the final whistle sounding soon after, both sides would have been relieved, but for contrasting reasons. In the opening period Clann Eireann essentially bossed the tie, but the old adage of missing when in good positions came back to haunt them in the cold light of day.

Cruppen, for their part following a well taken goal from Mags Cinnamon, could have put the final beyond the Lurgan girls but Catherine Lawless brilliantly smothered a second effort from the south Armagh side soon after.

Dearbhla Coleman was a revelation for the Lake Street outfit, and was involved in almost every passage of play, freeing the superb Tierna Grimes to hit a hat trick of points to keep the Clanns in touch in the second quarter.

A motivation for the Lurgan side could be based around the full press they employed in the second period, forcing Anna Carr to go long in the dying minutes - a scenario which brough a huge amount of "first phase" possession.

Niamh Henderson, who was involved in a lot of direct running, caused Cruppen huge problems but in fairness the South Armagh girls made little of the underdogs tag and had a good period leading up the the half time whistle.

The Clanns looked to be in cruise control but, with their fans on the edge of their seats and begging for the final whistle, an injury to Carr in Cruppens goals added on most of the injury time and brought credence to the underdogs challenge and a late penalty strike which has set up an exciting replay.