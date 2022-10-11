St Paul's set for Championship double-header

Shane McConville's St Paul's side are set for a championship final double header next Sunday week.

The Lurgan, who club beat Tullysaran with a typical battling comeback in the semi-final, will enter the tie as underdogs.

St Paul's will play at 2pm followed by the senior decider between Crossmaglen and Granemore.

Last weekend the mid-Armagh side got over the line against Killeavy, who had narrowly pipped Clan Na Gael in the previous round.

It was hard not to be impressed with Crossmaglen who easily defeated Maghery in the semi-final.

The reversal could end a number of glittering careers from the Maghery camp. Some of the more seasoned campaigners were on the club's intermediate championship winning side several years ago before gaining success at senior level.