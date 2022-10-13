Armagh finalists St Paul's and their Irish League connection

Next Sunday week Lurgan club St Paul's will attempt to pull of a giant killing act when they face favourites Shane O'Neills in the Armagh Intermediate Championship final at the Athletic Grounds.

Shane McConville's side, who finished behind the south Armagh men in the league, contributed to one of the best games this season, fighting back from what looked like an impossible position to beat Tullysaran in the semi-final.

While the club's players will be concentrating on bringing the cup to Lurgan, an interesting theory has arisen that St Paul's have been responsible for producing more top-class Mid Ulster and Irish League players than any other club in Armagh.

The names roll freely off the tongue. Who could forget Mickey McDonald scoring six goals in a single game for Glenavon against Linfield at Windsor Park?

Former Saints player Rhys Marshall (pictured), who also lined out for St Pauls and Glenavon, is currently making a name for himself with Mick McDermott's Glentoran side, and most famously a superb Taghnevan player - namely Cameron Dummigan - had a spell at Burnley and more recently with Dundalk.

The list is endless. Finty McConville, who is part of the St Paul's management team, was highly rated at Mourneview Park, and Aaron Haire was an intricate part of Lurgan Celtic's march to the Irish Cup semi-final back in 2016.

Ryan Lawless has been a top player in the Mid Ulster League while another former St Paul's player, Chris Lavery, had great spells with both Portadown and Glentoran amongst others.

Current St Paul's manager McConville was part of a very good Oxford United side which won several Junior Cups.

There are several more former and current St Paul's players who have graced both the Mid Ulster and Irish Leagues. Who do you remember?

