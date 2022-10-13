St Paul's Ladies in hunt for manager

St Paul's Ladies in hunt for manager
Thursday 13 October 2022 22:00

St Paul's ladies side, which gained promotion this season, are currently looking to appoint a new senior team manager.

With their ever-popular manager Shorty McAnerney moving on from the post, the club are keen to build on all their good work which included a superb fight back and narrow championship exit.

The club also field at underage level and are a progressive club

Anyone interested can contact Barrie on 07809626052 or Emily on 07801388258. Applicants can also send a CV to stpaulslurgan.armagh@lgfa.ie

