WATCH: Crossmaglen venue is pitch perfect for Clann Eireann ladies in replay: Coleman

Reporter:
Donagh McKeown
Email:
info@yourlurgan.com
Friday 14 October 2022 23:33
As Clann Eireann Ladies prepare to take part in this Sunday's Armagh Senior Final replay against Carickcruppen, Donagh McKeown gets the thoughts of football pundit Tommy Coleman.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
The case was heard at Craigavon Crown Court.
Rhys Marshall in action during his Glenavon days. Photo by TONY HENDRON/Presseye.com.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.