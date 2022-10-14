WATCH: Crossmaglen venue is pitch perfect for Clann Eireann ladies in replay: Coleman

Donagh McKeown

Reporter:

Donagh McKeown

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Friday 14 October 2022 23:33

As Clann Eireann Ladies prepare to take part in this Sunday's Armagh Senior Final replay against Carickcruppen, Donagh McKeown gets the thoughts of football pundit Tommy Coleman.

