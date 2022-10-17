Clann Eireann ladies crowned Armagh champions

Clann Eireann ladies brought the Marie Hoye Cup back to Lurgan yesterday following a gripping replay win over Carrickcruppen.

The girls, who came up against a very determined 'Cruppen side, won with four points to spare by a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-08 thanks to a setting goal from skipper Niamh Henderson, who also rattled over a series of points to supplement some great scores from Niamh Murray.

The South Armagh girls started where they had finished in the first tie - with a flourish - but with the Lurgan side playing a more expansive game this time and using the flanks, the last quarter witnessed a power show from James Daly's team.

Moving forward to Ulster and a tussle with the Monaghan champions, Clann Eireann, who have now secured a league and championship double, have a string of very good youth teams moving through the grades.

Sunday's victory was, in no short measure , based on youth and experience with the versatile Laura Brown showing a lot of craft at the back particularly when the last quarter pressure was on. Catherine Lawless found that her laser kick outs had a huge bearing on the outcome.

A big Clann Eireann support witnessed two gripping championship final encounters. The Marie Hoye Cup returned to Lurgan to bear witness to a club which has been at the forefront of the evolution of ladies football in the county.