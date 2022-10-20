Tommy celebrates Clann Eireann success with his girls

This time last year, Lurgan man Tommy Coleman was plotting an Armagh senior championship success with Clann Eireann's men side.

Last weekend the former County player was in the stands cheering on his daughters, Dervla and Niamh, to a Marie Hoye Cup victory over Carrickcruppen.

Also pictured here with his wife Avoureen, Tommy - who will no doubt be involved in a big managerial post in the near future - is chilling at the moment... if you can describe two tense encounters against Carricruppen and an Ulster clash with the Monaghan champions as a relaxation.

A former Clann's ladies manager, he urged the Lurgan girls to embrace the big Crossmaglen surface and, using the flanks to their advantage, James Daly's side completed a league and cup double.