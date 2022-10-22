St Paul's will need top performance to topple favourites

While they enter tomorrow’s Intermediate Championship final as underdogs, St Paul’s can be content in the knowledge that Lurgan teams have won the series four time in the last eight years and on some occasions as outsiders.

The Lurgan side, who won the title back in 2014, didn't do themselves justice in the decider back in 2019 when they lost to Clan Na Gael by a considerable margin. This time they have their prodigal son Shane McConville back at the helm.

The Mackins, for the favourites, will no doubt have a huge say, but Andy Murnin - who may have been below par in some of the games for this club season - showed last time out against Tullysaran that he is due a "big one". Sunday's stage is huge.

Born out of the need to provide football for the kids on the Taghnavan estate at a time when the Clan's were brimming over with talent, the Saint's broke immediately onto the scene with a minor title. An advance through Intermediate and two defeats in senior finals brought credence to the talents of Mickey McDonald, Martin Seeley, Liam McCorry, Paul McGlone, Kieran and Maurice McNally, Dennis Seeley, Jim McCorry and current team boss Shane McConville.

There was little to suggest that the side were good enough to reach the final. In the semi Tullysaran looked to be sprinting clear, but there in stood the problem. With the mid-Armagh side waning and losing energy towards the end with the anxiety of missed chances draining their resources, St Paul’s, following a steady as you go approach, capitalised on a superb strike from Sean Toman to get over the line in typical McConville fashion.

The new kids on the block subsidise the veterans: Lawless, the Nash brother, big Foxy in goals, McCaughley who is underrated, and Charlie Harte who cracked over one of the best scores seen at HQ this season, encourage young McCorry, who is sublime, Murphy and Eoin McConville who was the difference last time out when the spotlight was on Murnin.

The kid McParland and the older version ooze class. Around town the mood has been more muted than in was on their last final appearance. The feeling this time is all about composure, and not solely focused on the occasion - that is the remit of the fans.

St Paul’s, who have done it all on the development front, will put the growing reputation of Shane O’Neills to the test.

Shane, McConville that is, will apply the same motivation if his side are 10 behind or 10 in front. His teams don't quit.

The curtain raiser is eagerly awaited.