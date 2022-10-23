Devastation for St Paul's in final

Having dominated proceedings from the first whistle, Lurgan side St Paul's were caught with a goal five minutes into injury time in today's Intermediate Championship final in Armagh.

Shane McConville's side, who had given away possession at the other end, hit 14 wides in a game they looked to be winning until disaster struck.

The 1-13 to 2-11 defeat will be hard to take for the Lurgan side's fans, who cheered on their team throughout.

Both sides had players shown red cards, Armagh player Greg McCabe was sent off in the first period seconds before Andy Murnin hit the net for his side.

Daniel McDonald was superb for the losers, as was Eoin McConville, with Mc Corry in the middle having a great outing.

St Paul's would realize that this was certainly one which got away.

More to come on the final.