Clanns ladies boss Daly steps down

Clann Eireann's ladies double winning manager James Daly has stepped down from his post following the sides exit from the Ulster series on Sunday.

With another Lurgan club, namely Clan Na Gael, also searching for a new men's manager, the announcements will be eagerly anticipated.

James said, "I was disappointed at how things went last season and I knew the girls had a championship in them.

"The game with Donaghmoyne came a bit quick after the Armagh final. We had a couple of players out for various reasons, but this shows us the level we need to get to in Ulster."

Having clinched the league title in convincing fashion, Clann Eireann had to encounter a sterling Carrickcruppen challenge in the county decider, being successful after a replay.

With the Marie Hoye Cup back at Lake Street, it's all about the future stressed the Fermanagh Ladies manager.

"Clann Eireann have a lot of good coaches and a lot of good young players coming through," he added.

"There was a lot of work in managing both Fermanagh and Clann Eireann but the club is in safe hands, and I wish them well in the coming years."