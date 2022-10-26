St Paul's defeat fires Whites into group of death

St Paul's suffered a double blow last Sunday.

Not only did they lose out in injury time in the Armagh championship final, but they will now see Lurgan rival's St Peters being promoted along with double winners Shane O'Neill's.

Looking at the team's competition in next season's 1B series, the Whites may not, in retrospect, thanks Shanes for the favour.

The sector is highly competitive.

Maghery, who have huge top flight experience, will no doubt use the lesser grade to blood new players. Clan Na Gael will have title ambitions. Silverbridge and Sarsfield's would be keen to push on and both Dromintee, who gave a good account of themselves in the championship, and a gritty Grange side will be looking to finish at least mid-table.

It also means that all the mentioned sides will be contesting the Senior Championship, though it will be interesting to see if the proposed round robin series allows for sides who are at home to get the majority of the gate.

In fairness, Maghery, Clan Na Gael and Silverbridge look the most likely title contenders.

