Memories of sporting legend Frank Toman

Every generation in every part of the world, and every town has it's special people that emerge from nowhere to attain the status of being declared a legend.

Locally in Lurgan there have been a few, from Wilbur Cush to Neil Lennon, just to talk about soccer.

Rugby, hockey and indeed Gaelic football, have produced such names too.

Frank Toman passed away earlier this month in England. His death brought sadness and praise in equal measure across the area.

He was a giant, a legend, a sportsman of great renown in Gaelic football, rugby and soccer. He won two medals for two different schools at all Ireland level with two school, as well as playing for Clann Eireann, Lurgan Rugby Club and some local football teams.

Donagh Mckeown has been speaking to those who remembered him.