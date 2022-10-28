Ronan Clarke 'ready' for St Paul's challenge

New St Paul's manager Ronan Clarke says he is ready for the challenge of taking over from Shane McConville.

The former county player was highly impressed with the facilities at the Lurgan club when he took sessions over the past couple of seasons.

"The facilities at St Paul's amazed me when I first arrived, and to be honest I am looking forward to getting things started," he said.

The former Pearse Og's player, who was part of Joe Kernan's All Ireland winning team in 2002, picked up a career-changing injury but has always been part of the game.

"We had a decent minor team a number of years ago and although the Og's have fallen from grace recently there are a lot of good coaches and several very good young players coming through," he added.

In fact Shane McConville was instrumental in bringing the Armagh City side to a recent championship semi final.

Clarke stressed that there is a good balance at St Paul's.

"The lads are all good club men, and they have a great balance of youth and experience. The hope would be that we can learn from the disappointment of this season's final and push on.

"It's hard to predict but, when they players recover, we will be ready to go again," he said.

With both Clan Na Gael and St Peters on the hunt for managers, the winter period will be interesting. Both David Wilson (St Peter's) and Diarmaid Marsden (Clan Na Gael) had been in their posts for four years and their knowledge and commitment have left a mark.

Brendan Hughes has already put a winter training plan in place for Sarsfield's and at the Tones Peter Nugent will be looking for further progress from his side next season.

If they get to deal from a full deck, Rory Lavery and his backroom team will again be challenging for honours in 2023 with Clann Eireann.