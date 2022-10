Clann Eireann's minor ladies side are attempting to emulate their senior counterparts' exploits this season.

After the seniors clinched a league and championship double success, the minors have reached the Armagh semi-final following an away win over Crossmaglen.

The quarter-final win has set up a semi-final challenge against Mullabrack next Sunday at the hurling field on the Shore Road.

Several of the minor players would be ready to step up to the senior ranks next season.