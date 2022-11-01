Former Armagh captain Burns back in frame for GAA Presidency

The Armagh county board are expected to confirm tonight that former Ulster winning captain Jarlath Burns will again run for the role of GAA President.

Larry McCarthy, the current President, got the nod last time, but there is is a feeling that on this occasion Burns could get over the line.

The St Paul's Bessbrook principal led Armagh to their first Ulster title in decades back in 1999 under the management of Brian McAlinden and Brian Canavan and continued to play with his club following a long county career.

Having served on several committees, Burns, who was a former pupil of St Colman's in Newry, watched his son Jarlath Og play a pivotal role in Armagh's march this season to an epic All Ireland quarter-final with Galway in Croke Park.

Burns, who has been a versatile and charismatic leader on all fronts, would make an ideal president and could be in with a good shout when the post is up for grabs once again.