Armagh fans in Tralee trip to face champions

The highlight of the 2023 National League campaign will see Armagh fans making the trip to Austin Stacks Park in Tralee to face All Ireland champions Kerry.

The sides will clash on Saturday, February 25. With both counties having a big support, the ground could be well packed as Kieran McGeeney's side attempt to build on a decent 2022 campaign.

A huge opener, however, will see the Orchard side make the trip to Clones for the first round on January 29. This tie is followed on February 5 when Mayo visit the Athletic Grounds and, as with last season, Armagh will again travel to Doctor Hyde Park in Roscommon but this time they will face the Rossies. Last year Mayo utilised the ground to alternate home games.

Following the Kerry trip, Donegal will arrive at the Athletic Grounds for another intriguing encounter on March 4, with the league closing out as Galway travel to the province before McGeeney's side visit Healy Park to tackle Tyrone.

Without being the least bit disrespectful to the opposition, Armagh have a great opportunity to reach the Ulster final in 2023.

To be taken seriously the side would be keen to capture a first Ulster title in 13 years, but before all of that their top flight campaign will be gruelling with the level of opponents competing.

The margins between winning the title and relegation will be minute.