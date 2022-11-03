Heffron blow for Clann Eireann

Clann Eireann's inspirational captain Shay Heffron will miss next season due his extensive travel plans.

The former Armagh defender, who has been described as 'the prince of full backs', had a spell with Armagh but decided to opt out of the panel due to work and education commitments.

The former St Michael's head boy was highly instrumental in his club's Armagh championship winning run in 2021, which resulted in the defender climbing the Athletic Grounds steps to lift the Gerry Fegan Cup.

Following the win, team boss Tommy Coleman said, "There was no debate who was to be the captain, it was Shay Heffron. There were no buts, he was the man for the job."

The recent news will no doubt be a blow for the Lurgan side. They will move forward, however, in the knowledge that the sublime Ryan Owens is nearing full fitness following a bad injury sustained two years ago. Sean McCarthy, who missed this season's championship due to a suspension he picked up in last year's Ulster campaign will make a welcome return along with Johnny Tarode.

Rioghan Meehan, who was only beginning to find his feet again after an absence, should play a big role after the closed season and should Tiernan Kelly return to full fitness, then the Lurgan outfit would possess the resources and indeed the renewed hunger to make another attempt at winning honours.

It is understood Shay Heffron's travel plans includes parts of Asia. His tenacity and leadership qualities brought glory to Clann Eireann. Manager Rory Lavery is expected to bring more new blood into the squad for next season's campaign.