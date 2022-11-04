Treacy's set for Ulster test

Sean Treacy's hurling club from Lurgan are gearing up for their first excursion into the Ulster Championship since the start of the pandemic.

The Armagh Junior champions, who beat Keady in the Armagh decider recently, will visit the wide-open spaces of Kingspan Breffni Park on Sunday to face Cavan kingpins Cootehill Celtic.

Encouraged by a big fan base and managed by former Kilkenny hurler Liam Kelly, they are ready for action.

Liam said, "We would ask our supporters to get behind us in the Ulster tie and enjoy the day.

“As far as the players are concerned I couldn't ask for any more from them in their levels of fitness and commitment.”

Team joint captain Odhran McCann stressed, "Breffni is a big pitch, but we have dug out results out this season on all kinds of surfaces and I believe we have the fitness levels to cope with the wide-open spaces on Sunday.”

Founded less than 50 years ago, Sean Treacy's hurling club have survived both good times and bad and are currently moving forward with confidence, suggested their manager.

Liam Kelly added, "It is fantastic to see so many kids in the town playing hurling. Hopefully we can put on our best performance on the pitch on Sunday.

“Winning in Armagh was special, but I believe these players have the commitment and attitude to progress.”