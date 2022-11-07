Clann Eireann reach another final

Clann Eireann's minor ladies side, who are attempting to emulate the club's seniors and capture a league and championship double, took a huge step towards achieving another piece of history on Sunday.

Pictured here with her coaches and team captain Eimear McConaghy, Martina Hoye said after the 8-08 to 1-13 win: "We had a good first half and were able to bring on subs in the second half.

"It is always difficult to select a starting team when you have 29 of a squad, but it's also a great position to be in."

The Lurgan girls will wait on the winners from the other semi-final involving Derrynoose v Killeavy which is pencilled in for this week.

Sunday's tie was essentially decided in the opening period when the home side raced to a 6-05 to 0-03 lead. While Mullabrack took the fight to their opponents until the end, it was the Clanns who progressed to yet another final.