On Saturday night the Sarsfield's club held its annual awards presentation evening at the Spadetown premises in Lurgan.

As part of the evening a focus was directed towards the ladies game.

Pictured here with club official Francis Reynolds are Coleen Connolly, senior player of the year; Croiagh McAlinden, young player of the year; and Kiana Donnelly, who represented her club on the Armagh team this season.