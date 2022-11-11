Armagh clubs launch consultation to shape the future

Representatives from clubs across the county launched a public consultation to inform and shape a new five-year strategic plan at the County Committee Meeting held on Monday, November in the Athletic Grounds.

Shape Our Future is a public engagement campaign to hear the views of key stakeholders and form part of the new road map for clubs and county.

Speaking at the launch, Michael Savage Chairman of Armagh GAA, said, “Engaging with our key stakeholders is the most important part of developing any strategic plan.

"To shape our future we need to hear the views of everyone involved in our association. Whether that’s volunteers on the ground, players, parents, coaches, club officers and officials, we want to hear from absolutely everyone.

"It is vital our new strategy is informed by all our people, especially those representing our clubs, your opinions and ideas are important and we want to hear them, so now is the time to give your views.

"Our Planning and Training subcommittee are leading the way on this project and have organised various ways to facilitate feedback and engagement through an online survey, written submissions and a workshop which will be held on Thursday, November 24 at 7.30pm in Armagh City Hotel – I encourage all clubs and anyone interested to come along and participate in the workshop.”

The Shape Our Future public consultation will remain open until November 30.

Emmet Haughian, Chair of the Planning and Training Committee commented, "Key to the success of any strategic plan is the level of engagement achieved and at the very core of this plan will be our clubs so it's vital we hear from all clubs in the County and all people in those clubs.

"While this is only the first phase, it’s an opportunity for everyone to be part of writing the next chapter for Gaelic Games in Armagh. We need to hear the needs and aspirations from our people, clubs and communities, so together we can build success both on and off the field.

“The new strategy will shape our future, provide direction, and deliver on the priorities for coaching and games, including fixtures and games development, finance and facilities, our culture and communities and much more.

“Following the consultation phase, the next step will be to write the strategy, this will happen over the winter months and finally we aim to launch the five-year plan in February. So this is the time when everyone can get their voices heard, be ambitious and set game-changing goals to strengthen our clubs and county.”

Shape Our Future Workshop will take place on Thursday, November 24 at 7.30pm in Armagh City Hotel.

To register your attendance at the workshop, submit a written submission or complete the online survey please visit, www.armaghgaa.net/shape-our-future