Clann Eireann manager praises coaches as Ulster looms

Clann Eireann minors ladies manager Martina Hoye praised her coaches who she said were "instrumental in bringing the side Armagh championship glory".

The Lurgan club has again risen to the top of the game with a senior double win, a clean sweep of trophies at under 14 level, championship glory at under 16 level and an epic last gasp victory over a very good Derrynoose outfit in the minor decider.

Martina said, "Our coaches at all levels have been fantastic.

"I would personally like to show appreciation to David and Denise Kelly, Rosie Montgommery, and Junior Smyth for all their efforts in bringing this team to the top.

"I would also like to show my gratitude to the girls for their efforts and dedication both at training and on the field of play. Our supporters too were with us every step of the way."

These fans (pictured) cheered the victorious Clann Eireann side into their clubrooms on Sunday, in the knowledge that there will be even more good days ahead.