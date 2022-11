A rousing late finish pushed Clann Eireann's minor side to victory over a superb Derrynoose outfit on a score line of 3-11 to 3-10 in Sunday's ladies final at Carrickcruppen.

The Lurgan side looked to be heading for defeat but dug deep to emulate their seniors, who also won this season's Armagh championship.

Eugene Creaney was at Clann Eireann Social Club to capture the team's return.