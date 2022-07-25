Tuesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Monday 25 July 2022 21:49
Here's the weather forecast for Tuesday from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Big games in under 19s leagues
SuperCup NI: Day One Results
Former First Minister, Lord Trimble, dies
County Armagh held to draw by neighbours Down
NI athlete 'the best I’ve been in a long time' after mental health battle
Estonia proves a tough challenge for Creighton
Ireland team named to play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Pic: Visit Lisburn & Castlereagh
Kinnego Marina.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
info@yourlurgan.com