Results at Lismore Comprehensive "surpass" expectations

The class of 2022 sat external examinations for the first time in the summer series and outcomes indicate that pupil achievement surpassed all expectations.

Statistics in the key performance indicators saw a rise of more than ten percent on outcomes from 2019 when external exams were last used to award grades. Almost half of subject areas examined achieved 100% in the A*- C category however it was in the area of STEM that individual pupil performance excelled.

Noel Filipca achieved 4A* grades in Maths, Physics, Design and Technology and Digital Technology. Olaf Pacyga gained 3A* grades and one A grade in Maths, Chemistry, Digital Technology and Physics.

The trend continued with Kacper Syzmczyna gaining A* grades in Digital Technology and Maths and A grades in Physics and Chemistry with Caolan McMullan following closely with straight A grades in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Not to be outdone by their male counterparts Meabh Tiernan achieved an A* in Music and A grades in History, English Literature and Religion with Charlotte Layhe gaining A grades in History, Religion and Health and Social Care.