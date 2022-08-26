Pupils pick up GCSE results at Lismore Comprehensive

The return to formal external examinations for the first time since 2019 did not deter the GCSE class of 2022 at Lismore Comprehensive.

This cohort surpassed all expectation to achieve outstanding outcomes which resulted in significant increases across all key performance indicators set by the Department of Education.

Particularly noteworthy was the 32% increase in the number of students achieving 5A* - C grades including both English and Maths. This outcome was attributed to exceptional English and Maths results, where both subjects recorded 20% increases on the outcomes of 2019.

The top performing students who had opted to undertake either 12 or 13 GCSE qualifications amassed an incredible 61 A*/A between them! Justyna Judkiewicz 8A*, 5A; Ainoras Zelionka 10A*, 2A; Nadia Waszkowska 8A*, 4A; Sophie Devlin 7A*, 5A and Emma Mann 6A*, 6A.

This set were closely followed by Aisling Mallon who sat 12 GCSEs and achieved 10A*/A grades with Anna Tallon, Fiona Bersabe, Mia Mason and Karolina Filus achieving 9A*/A grades. Caitlin Thompson, Stephen Breen and Haiqa Nawaz recorded 8A*/A grades each amongst their results.

Superb outcomes were not limited solely to academic subject areas. Many of the vocational curricular areas secured a 100% pass rate enabling students to gain a full suite of qualifications to enable progression to post-16 pathways.

Principal Mrs Lennon congratulated all students on their achievements.

She added, “A return to external formal examinations was a daunting prospect for these students whose GCSE programmes saw such disruption during the past two years.

"These students however did not let the distractions associated with the pandemic impact their progress or their successes. They were ably supported by their parents and our highly committed teaching and non-teaching staff who worked tirelessly to ensure all pupils reached their potential.

"I hope that they can now enjoy the fruits of that hard work as they celebrate such record-breaking outcomes. This augurs so well for this remarkable group of young people as they return to undertake post-16 study in the coming weeks.”