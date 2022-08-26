St Ronan’s College congratulates GCSE Level students on their excellent results

The Principal at St Ronan's College has paid tribute to pupils who have received their GCSE results.
Mrs Fiona Kane said: "As an all ability, non-selective grammar school, St Ronan’s College generous and wide reaching curriculum offer, affords all pupils the opportunity to succeed to the highest of standards. Our inclusive school promotes, develops and celebrates the individual strengths and talents of all of our students.
"The hard work in St Ronan’s College, begins from the very first year our pupils join us from over 20 partner primary schools. Our staff, with the support of parents and carers encourage all our children and young people to work hard, believe in themselves and develop their full potential. A range of academic pathways guides our pupils at each stage of their development to enable them to follow their unique individual dream and reach for the stars!
"Through hard work, grit and determination, our GCSE students have surpassed our expectations and we are absolutely delighted with their results and achievements.
"It was a real privilege to celebrate with pupils and their loved ones another year of first class and outstanding GCSE results in St Ronan’s College.
"As always, we also continue to support individual students and families over the coming days and weeks.
"Behind the statistics and headline figures lie many individual success stories and personal triumphs. In all the noise over the coming days, I hope our pupils take a moment to reflect on the road travelled to get to today, have quiet pride in their achievements following a challenging couple of years. I hope they will join me in thanking those who have helped them along the way and those who care for them at home for their all their encouragement, support and guidance.
"Finally, on behalf of everyone associated with St Ronan’s College, I would like to congratulate and commend all our Year 12 pupils who have received results today. Always remember that hard work pays off. We wish you every success and happiness in the next stage of your journey and the exciting opportunities that will open up ahead of you now. We look forward to welcoming the vast majority of you back to begin your Sixth Form studies with us and we wish those who are choosing another path all the very best for the future. We are all extremely proud of each and every one of you.”
GCSE TOP ACHIEVERS 2022
10 x A*A = 6
Una McDonald 7A*, 3A
Corey Nelson 7A*, 3A
Emma Doyle 6A*, 4A
Oisin Moore 6A*, 4A
Joseph Mulholland 4A*, 6 A
Mairead Stevenson 2a*, 8A
9 x A*A = 6
Rebecca Hamill
Katie Donohoe
Caolan Maher
Aine Mitchell
Mark Farragher
Oisin Gordon
8 x A*A = 10
Anna McConville
Orla Greer
Oisin Connolly
Rosie Gallagher
Hannah McCabrey
Anna McConaghy
Niamh Quinn
Ellen Hoy
Conall Jago
Eoghan McMahon
8x A*B = 78 (includes the above)
Anna McConville
Oisin Connolly
Rosie Gallagher
Hannah McCabrey
Anna McConaghy
Niamh Quinn
Conall Jago
Darragh Mulligan
Tom Walsh
James McStravick
Aoife Brophy
Karolina Labuda
Judith Maginn
James McStay
Eabha Farren
Sean Gallagher
Erin Hanna
Maoise Kelly
Katie Harbinson
John McAlinden
Erin Howe
Orla Greer
Ellen Hoy
Eoghan McMahon
Fionn Grimes
Rose Ohea
Aoife McCann
Aidan Quinn
Aislinn Halfpenny
Abaigael France
Aisling Grimes
Callum Hatchell
Maitiu McGibbon
Aimee Plumb
Kayla Saunders
Rebecca Sharpe
Niamh Nelson
Callum McCrory
Joshua Rice
Janelle Isabella
Rada Janelle
Vannine Freitas
Ciaran Doherty
Maeve McConaghy
Frank Doherty
Caoimhe Mitchell
Jack Lavery
Aoife Browne
Conor Beattie
Casey Laverty
Matthew Braham
Dylan Mallon
Kian Scullion
Eoghan Conway
Olivia Hamill
Conan McCafferty
Eoghain Hughes
Owen Mallon
Kate McAlinden
Thomas McIlmoyle
Molly-Jane Campbell
Caoimhe Lawless
Blathnaid Guy
Brian McDonald
Eoghan O’Neill
Molly Scullion
Shea Williamson