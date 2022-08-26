St Ronan’s College congratulates GCSE Level students on their excellent results

The Principal at St Ronan's College has paid tribute to pupils who have received their GCSE results.

Mrs Fiona Kane said: "As an all ability, non-selective grammar school, St Ronan’s College generous and wide reaching curriculum offer, affords all pupils the opportunity to succeed to the highest of standards. Our inclusive school promotes, develops and celebrates the individual strengths and talents of all of our students.

"The hard work in St Ronan’s College, begins from the very first year our pupils join us from over 20 partner primary schools. Our staff, with the support of parents and carers encourage all our children and young people to work hard, believe in themselves and develop their full potential. A range of academic pathways guides our pupils at each stage of their development to enable them to follow their unique individual dream and reach for the stars!

"Through hard work, grit and determination, our GCSE students have surpassed our expectations and we are absolutely delighted with their results and achievements.

"It was a real privilege to celebrate with pupils and their loved ones another year of first class and outstanding GCSE results in St Ronan’s College.

"As always, we also continue to support individual students and families over the coming days and weeks.

"Behind the statistics and headline figures lie many individual success stories and personal triumphs. In all the noise over the coming days, I hope our pupils take a moment to reflect on the road travelled to get to today, have quiet pride in their achievements following a challenging couple of years. I hope they will join me in thanking those who have helped them along the way and those who care for them at home for their all their encouragement, support and guidance.

"Finally, on behalf of everyone associated with St Ronan’s College, I would like to congratulate and commend all our Year 12 pupils who have received results today. Always remember that hard work pays off. We wish you every success and happiness in the next stage of your journey and the exciting opportunities that will open up ahead of you now. We look forward to welcoming the vast majority of you back to begin your Sixth Form studies with us and we wish those who are choosing another path all the very best for the future. We are all extremely proud of each and every one of you.”

GCSE TOP ACHIEVERS 2022

10 x A*A = 6

Una McDonald 7A*, 3A

Corey Nelson 7A*, 3A

Emma Doyle 6A*, 4A

Oisin Moore 6A*, 4A

Joseph Mulholland 4A*, 6 A

Mairead Stevenson 2a*, 8A

9 x A*A = 6

Rebecca Hamill

Katie Donohoe

Caolan Maher

Aine Mitchell

Mark Farragher

Oisin Gordon

8 x A*A = 10

Anna McConville

Orla Greer

Oisin Connolly

Rosie Gallagher

Hannah McCabrey

Anna McConaghy

Niamh Quinn

Ellen Hoy

Conall Jago

Eoghan McMahon

8x A*B = 78 (includes the above)

Una McDonald

Corey Nelson

Emma Doyle

Oisin Moore

Joseph Mulholland

Mairead Stevenson

Rebecca Hamill

Katie Donohoe

Caolan Maher

Aine Mitchell

Mark Farragher

Oisin Gordon

Anna McConville

Oisin Connolly

Rosie Gallagher

Hannah McCabrey

Anna McConaghy

Niamh Quinn

Conall Jago

Darragh Mulligan

Tom Walsh

James McStravick

Aoife Brophy

Karolina Labuda

Judith Maginn

James McStay

Eabha Farren

Sean Gallagher

Erin Hanna

Maoise Kelly

Katie Harbinson

John McAlinden

Erin Howe

Orla Greer

Ellen Hoy

Eoghan McMahon

Fionn Grimes

Rose Ohea

Aoife McCann

Aidan Quinn

Aislinn Halfpenny

Abaigael France

Aisling Grimes

Callum Hatchell

Maitiu McGibbon

Aimee Plumb

Kayla Saunders

Rebecca Sharpe

Niamh Nelson

Callum McCrory

Joshua Rice

Janelle Isabella

Rada Janelle

Vannine Freitas

Ciaran Doherty

Maeve McConaghy

Frank Doherty

Caoimhe Mitchell

Jack Lavery

Aoife Browne

Conor Beattie

Casey Laverty

Matthew Braham

Dylan Mallon

Kian Scullion

Eoghan Conway

Olivia Hamill

Conan McCafferty

Eoghain Hughes

Owen Mallon

Kate McAlinden

Thomas McIlmoyle

Molly-Jane Campbell

Caoimhe Lawless

Blathnaid Guy

Brian McDonald

Eoghan O’Neill

Molly Scullion

Shea Williamson