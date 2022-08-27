Craigavon Senior High School celebrates best ever exam results

Students at Craigavon Senior High School are celebrating the culmination of their Key Stage 4 journey as they receive an outstanding set of exam results.

Principal, Ruth Harkness stated; ‘I am immensely proud of our students. In the face of the unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic over the last two years, the ‘Class of 2022’ have displayed incredible courage, drive and resilience whilst placing trust in themselves and the dedicated Teachers and Support Staff offered by the School.

"Their results reflect not only the hard work put in by both students and staff, but also the quality of the relationships between teachers and students - something that is valued extremely highly at Craigavon Senior High School. Their positive approach to working together, as well as determination to succeed and drive to work hard, are commendable and will stand them in excellent stead for the future’.

Top performers included Setara Khan- 4A*, 3A &1B. Lucy Maguinness- 5A & 3B. Ethan Girvan 1A*, 4A & 3B. Connor McLennan- 1A*, 4A & 3B. Jennifer Ramalho- 3A, 2B, 2C* & 2C. Michael Higgins- 1A*, 3A, 3B & 1C. Alex Sturgeon- 3A & 5B. Edward GoncalvesLages- 3A, 3B, 1C* & 2C. Abigail Brogden- 1A*, 4A, 2B & 1C.

She continued: “I wish each and every student all the very best for their future endeavours. It is energising and exciting to know that such a fabulous group of young people are embarking on their journey armed with excellent results, students can now look forward to a wide range of exciting futures.