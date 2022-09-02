Bleary YFC raise £2,135 at Charity Tractor Run

On Friday 5th August Bleary YFC proudly held their annual Tractor Run in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and club funds with 50/50 profit each way. The club was delighted to have 120 tractors in attendance both old and new.

A massive thank you must go to the Lilburn Family for granting use of their premises to hold our Tractor run, and to the committee for all their hard work in organising the run.

The Bleary YFC Committee would also like to thank all who came along to support the run, whether you were in a tractor or just spectating. A massive thank you must also go to those who dedicated their evening to come along and photograph the event, especially Colin King who took some fantastic photos of the run.

Bleary Young Farmers are honoured to have had another successful Tractor Run this year as we have successfully raised a grand total of £2,135. Therefore, they are privileged to present £1,100 to Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity which is close to the hearts of many of Bleary YFC's members.

Club meetings take place on the first and third Friday of each month in Bleary Farmers Hall on the Upper Ballydugan Road.