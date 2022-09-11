GALLERY: Co. Armagh pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II and marks ascension of King Charles III

Members of the public have joined in a County Proclamation following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III.

The County Armagh proclamation took place on Sunday, September 11, at the Palace Demesne in Armagh.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield led proceedings at The Palace Demesne, Armagh and County Sheriff Henry McMullen read the Proclamation.

Here's a gallery of pictures from the event or, if you would like to see the Proclamation, click here to watch a video of it.

Pictures by Darren Kidd/PressEye.