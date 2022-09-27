GALLERY: Run to Remember

On Sunday Lurgan Park played host to 'Run to Remember' in aid of Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Originally scheduled for August 21, the event got underway last Sunday with organiser and NICHS ambassador Gillian Abraham outlining that over £4,000 was raised for charity.

Gillian has been speaking to Your Lurgan about how the event went. You can read more by clicking here.

In the meantime, have a flick through our gallery of photos from the day taken by local photographer Maynard Collins. You can find more of his pictures on his Facebook page.